Left Menu

Rates of Covid deaths, positivity in Bengal now much less than first wave: Mamata

So far, 12,37,290 people have been cured of the disease.Accordingly, the number of active cases slipped to 1,02,398.Out of the 148 deaths, 70 were due to comorbidities where Covid-19 was incidental.The city accounted for 44 fresh fatalities while North 24 Parganas district reported 36 deaths.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-05-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 22:25 IST
Rates of Covid deaths, positivity in Bengal now much less than first wave: Mamata
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that the average death rate due to Covid-19 and the positivity rate were much less now than what they were during the first wave of the pandemic last year.

Stating the West Bengal government has been able to vaccinate over 1.40 crore citizens, she claimed that the state is in the No. 1 position in the country in terms of inoculating people.

''It is good news for us that the positivity rate has come down from 33 per cent to 18 per cent and it has become possible only because people abided by the strict restrictions imposed,'' she told reporters at the secretariat.

''The average death rate during the ongoing second wave is around 0.56 per cent, much less than the figure of 1.67 per cent during the first wave,'' she said.

On the inoculation of people, Banerjee said that if the Centre provides the state with three crore vaccine doses as demanded by her, one crore would be given to the private sector and the health department will use the rest in vaccinating people below 18 years.

''If we can use these two crore vaccines, I believe we will be able to cover 80 per cent of the population below 18 years,'' she said.

Meanwhile, West Bengal on Saturday registered 11,514 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the tally to 13,54,956, the bulletin released by the state health department said.

The toll rose to 15,268 after 148 more people succumbed to the disease, it said.

Altogether 18,774 recoveries were registered in West Bengal during the day, improving the discharge rate to 91.32 per cent. So far, 12,37,290 people have been cured of the disease.

Accordingly, the number of active cases slipped to 1,02,398.

Out of the 148 deaths, 70 were due to comorbidities where Covid-19 was incidental.

The city accounted for 44 fresh fatalities while North 24 Parganas district reported 36 deaths. The remaining casualties were registered in several other districts of the state.

The new positive cases included 2441 from North 24 Parganas 1,735 from Kolkata.

Since Friday, 63,518 samples were tested for coronavirus in West Bengal, taking the total number of such examinations to 1,23,01,819, the bulletin said.

Altogether 2,67,010 people were vaccinated in the state on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydney and more

Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rov...

 Global
2
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
3
Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

 Global
4
UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021