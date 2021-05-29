Left Menu

Paris venue hosts indoor rock concert - with masks and virus tests

French rock band Indochine performed at a concert venue in central Paris on Saturday before a crowd of 5,000 fans in a welcomed return to pre-pandemic life, with the exception of masks and mandatory tests.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 29-05-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 22:44 IST
Paris venue hosts indoor rock concert - with masks and virus tests
  • Country:
  • France

French rock band Indochine performed at a concert venue in central Paris on Saturday before a crowd of 5,000 fans in a welcomed return to pre-pandemic life, with the exception of masks and mandatory tests. The show at the Bercy arena was part of an experiment launched by the Paris hospital authority aimed at assessing how concerts will be able to resume as France gradually ends restrictions imposed by the coronavirus crisis.

Cafes and restaurants resumed serving customers earlier this month following a six-month shutdown mandated by the government to try to contain the spread of infection. But protocols surrounding concert venues and other gatherings of crowds have yet to be decided. "First, I love Indochine ... It's always nice to attend a concert, and, in addition, we can help science for these tests, so it is a win-win," Sandra Terrin, a 22-year old music fan, told Reuters.

"We are a bit less depressed because of this. The fact that we can again see people, a concert, music, all that, it's really pleasant." Two groups of people were selected for the experimental event.

The first comprised 5,000 subjects who were allowed to attend the concert after taking a COVID-19 test last week and then another on the day of the event. Another 2,500 people were selected to stay at home and act as a control group to see if coronavirus spreads among those attending the concert.

Members of both groups will be tested again next week. The results of the experiment will be disclosed by the end of June. "We've seen our European neighbours do the same types of experiments and they showed pretty good results," Lucas Bauneche, also 22, said. "There's no reason for this to go badly here."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Italy thrash San Marino 7-0 to stretch winning run and more

Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Ital...

 Global
3
Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days battery life

Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days batter...

 Global
4
NOBELIUM attacks continue to target government entities, Microsoft warns

NOBELIUM attacks continue to target government entities, Microsoft warns

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021