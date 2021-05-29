France reports 3,028 people in intensive care units with COVID-19
France reported the number of people in intensive care units with COVID-19 fell by 76 to 3,028 on Saturday, while the overall number of people in hospital with the disease fell by 425 to 16,847.
Both numbers have been on a downward trend in recent weeks.
The health ministry also reported 68 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals.
