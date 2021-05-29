Health Canada extends shelf life of some AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 29-05-2021 23:51 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 23:51 IST
Canada's health regulator said Saturday it has extended the expiry dates of two lots of the AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine by 30 days to ensure that provinces and territories are able to use up their existing inventory.

The approval to extend the shelf life of the vaccines to July 1 from May 31 was supported by scientific evidence, Health Canada said in a statement https://www.canada.ca/en/health-canada/news/2021/05/health-canada-extends-expiry-date-of-two-lots-of-the-astrazeneca-vaccine-by-an-extra-month.html.

