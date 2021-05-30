Left Menu

One more 'black fungus' death in Bengal

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-05-2021 00:10 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 00:10 IST
One more 'black fungus' death in Bengal
  • Country:
  • India

One more person died of mucormycosis or 'black fungus' in West Bengal on Saturday, a Health Department official said.

The state also reported five new cases, pushing the tally to 23, he added.

Three cases were reported from the Command Hospital, while two cases were reported from the Bankura Sammilani Medical College and Hospital, he said.

Of the new cases at the Command Hospital, one each was from Bihar and Odisha, he added.

''Besides, there are 11 suspected cases of mucormycosis in Bengal,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Italy thrash San Marino 7-0 to stretch winning run and more

Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Ital...

 Global
3
Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days battery life

Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days batter...

 Global
4
NOBELIUM attacks continue to target government entities, Microsoft warns

NOBELIUM attacks continue to target government entities, Microsoft warns

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021