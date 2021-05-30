One more 'black fungus' death in Bengal

One more person died of mucormycosis or 'black fungus' in West Bengal on Saturday, a Health Department official said.

The state also reported five new cases, pushing the tally to 23, he added.

Three cases were reported from the Command Hospital, while two cases were reported from the Bankura Sammilani Medical College and Hospital, he said.

Of the new cases at the Command Hospital, one each was from Bihar and Odisha, he added.

''Besides, there are 11 suspected cases of mucormycosis in Bengal,'' the official said.

