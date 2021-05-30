Left Menu

Assam reports 5,613 new COVID-19 cases, 77 deaths

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 30-05-2021 00:33 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 00:33 IST
Assam reported 5,613 new COVID-19 cases and 77 deaths on Saturday, as per an official bulletin.

The state has so far reported 4,03,623 cases and 3,245 deaths, as per the National Health Mission.

There are 54,948 active cases in the state at present.

Tinsukia reported the highest eleven deaths, replacing Kamrup Metro which has been on the top of the tally till date.

Cachar district reported seven deaths, while five people each died in Kamrup Metro, Nagaon and Barpeta.

Of the new cases, 580 were detected in Kamrup Metro, 516 in Cachar and 352 in Dibrugarh.

The new cases were detected out of 1,16,562 tests conducted during the day, taking the daily positivity rate to 4.82 per cent.

The number of recovered patients discharged during the day is 3,905 and the total number of recoveries is 3,44,083.

In all, 32,45,384 people received the first dose of the COVID vaccines in the state and of them, 8,26,894 got the second dose.

Chief Minister Hinanta Biswa Sarma said that the situation in the state was expected to improve within the next five to six days and the government will review the restrictions imposed on June 5.

He said that there may be a possibility of partial relaxations from June 7 but most of the restrictions will continue to remain in force till June 15.

