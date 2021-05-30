Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Medics march to WHO headquarters in climate campaign

Medics concerned about the effects on public health of environmental degradation marched on the World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva on Saturday, demanding health authorities make climate change and biodiversity loss their top priorities. White-clad activists from the group Doctors For Extinction Rebellion marched from Geneva's Place des Nations to WHO headquarters where they were met by Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreysus, and Maria Neira, director of environment, climate change and health.

Germany plans stricter control of COVID-19 test centres amid fraud claims

Germany will introduce stricter controls on the administering of coronavirus tests, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Saturday, after local media reports accused some centres of accounting fraud. "There will be more random checks," Spahn said on Twitter. "Pragmatism is necessary these days. Those who exploit that must not be allowed to get away with it.”

India posts lowest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in 45-days

India reported on Saturday 173,790 new coronavirus infections during the previous 24 hours, its lowest daily rise in 45 days, while deaths rose by 3,617. The South Asian nation's tally of infections now stands at 27.7 million, with the death toll at 322,512, health ministry data showed.

Health Canada extends shelf life of some AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots

Canada's health regulator said Saturday it has extended the expiry dates of two lots of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine by 30 days to ensure that provinces and territories are able to use up their existing inventory. The approval to extend the shelf life of the vaccines to July 1 from May 31 was supported by scientific evidence, Health Canada said in a statement https://www.canada.ca/en/health-canada/news/2021/05/health-canada-extends-expiry-date-of-two-lots-of-the-astrazeneca-vaccine-by-an-extra-month.html.

Vietnam detects hybrid of Indian and UK COVID-19 variants

Authorities in Vietnam have detected a new coronavirus variant that is a combination of the Indian and UK COVID-19 variants and spreads quickly by air, the health minister said on Saturday. After successfully containing the virus for most of last year, Vietnam is grappling with a rise in infections since late April that accounts for more than half of the total 6,856 registered cases. So far, there have been 47 deaths.

U.S. administers 293.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States had administered 293,705,050 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 366,314,625 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 292,099,778 vaccine doses the CDC said had been administered by May 28, out of 362,375,765 doses delivered.

Taiwan reports new rise in domestic COVID-19 cases

Taiwan reported 486 new domestic COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including 166 cases added to the totals for recent days as it continues to readjust its infection numbers following delays in reporting positive tests.

Foxconn founder says hopes to import BioNTech COVID shots for Taiwan

Terry Gou, the billionaire founder of major Apple Inc supplier Foxconn, said on Saturday his charity plans to apply to import 5 million doses of BioNTech SE's COVID-19 vaccine into Taiwan, which is tackling a spike in infections. After recording just a handful of daily infections for months, Taiwan is currently dealing with relatively large numbers of community transmissions. It has only vaccinated around 1% of its more than 23 million people, though it has almost 30 million shots on order, from AstraZeneca Plc, Moderna Inc and two domestic firms.

Blinken says U.S. and India united in tackling COVID-19

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday the United States and India are united in trying to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic together and Washington is determined to help India with its coronavirus crisis. Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, who has spent the past week in the United States seeking help amid a devastating second wave of infections at home, told reporters while standing with Blinken at a State Department meeting that India is grateful to Washington for strong support and solidarity.

Paris venue hosts indoor rock concert - with masks and virus tests

French rock band Indochine performed at a concert venue in central Paris on Saturday before a crowd of 5,000 fans in a welcomed return to pre-pandemic life, with the exception of masks and mandatory tests. The show at the Bercy arena was part of an experiment launched by the Paris hospital authority aimed at assessing how concerts will be able to resume as France gradually ends restrictions imposed by the coronavirus crisis.

