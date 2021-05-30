Left Menu

COVID-19: Cocktail antibodies injection used first time in Andhra

Samishta Hospital and Research Institute (SHRI), Guntur has administered cocktail antibodies injection 'Regeneron' to two patients. This is the first time the cocktail antibodies injection was used in Andhra Pradesh.

ANI | Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 30-05-2021 02:35 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 02:35 IST
COVID-19: Cocktail antibodies injection used first time in Andhra
Dr Kalyana Chakravarti and team Addressing Media. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Pramod Chaturvedi Samishta Hospital and Research Institute (SHRI), Guntur has administered cocktail antibodies injection 'Regeneron' to two patients. This is the first time the cocktail antibodies injection was used in Andhra Pradesh.

Dr Kalyana Chakravarti and the team administered the injection. Chakravarti said that both the patients are showing good improvement. He said that patients are recovering well and will soon be discharged. The doctor said that they have stopped using high dose steroids while using 'Regeneron'.

Chakravarti further said that they have used stem cell therapy on 12 COVID-19 patients. Using stem cell therapy is also giving good results, he said. While two patients are ready for discharge, five more patients in ICU are recovering well, he said. The doctor thanked the patients for helping in clinical research. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Italy thrash San Marino 7-0 to stretch winning run and more

Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Ital...

 Global
3
Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days battery life

Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days batter...

 Global
4
NOBELIUM attacks continue to target government entities, Microsoft warns

NOBELIUM attacks continue to target government entities, Microsoft warns

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021