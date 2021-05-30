COVID-19: Cocktail antibodies injection used first time in Andhra
Samishta Hospital and Research Institute (SHRI), Guntur has administered cocktail antibodies injection 'Regeneron' to two patients. This is the first time the cocktail antibodies injection was used in Andhra Pradesh.
- Country:
- India
By Pramod Chaturvedi Samishta Hospital and Research Institute (SHRI), Guntur has administered cocktail antibodies injection 'Regeneron' to two patients. This is the first time the cocktail antibodies injection was used in Andhra Pradesh.
Dr Kalyana Chakravarti and the team administered the injection. Chakravarti said that both the patients are showing good improvement. He said that patients are recovering well and will soon be discharged. The doctor said that they have stopped using high dose steroids while using 'Regeneron'.
Chakravarti further said that they have used stem cell therapy on 12 COVID-19 patients. Using stem cell therapy is also giving good results, he said. While two patients are ready for discharge, five more patients in ICU are recovering well, he said. The doctor thanked the patients for helping in clinical research. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- SHRI
- Guntur
- Chakravarti
- Regeneron
- Andhra
ALSO READ
After arrest, rebel YSRCP MP taken to CID office in Andhra's Guntur
Dr. Latha Rajendran - The Foster Daughter of Dr. MGR and her Son Dr. Kumar Rajendran Handed Over Rs. 10 Lakhs to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Shri. M.K. Stalin for TN CM's Public Relief Fund
Basketball-'Dear Kobe, thank you': Lakers legend Bryant enshrined in Hall of Fame
COVID-19: Oxygen Express carrying 80 MT medical oxygen reaches Andhra's Guntur
Govt says COVID-19 pandemic is shrinking, warns 98 per cent of population still vulnerable