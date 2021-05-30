Left Menu

Telangana takes stern action against pvt hospitals over violation of COVID treatment norms

Telangana has taken stern action against private hospitals for violating COVID treatment norms and so far 10 hospitals have been barred from treating patients infected with coronavirus.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 30-05-2021 02:35 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 02:35 IST
Telangana takes stern action against pvt hospitals over violation of COVID treatment norms
Director of Public Health and Family Welfare of Telangana . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Pramod Chaturvedi Telangana has taken stern action against private hospitals for violating COVID treatment norms and so far 10 hospitals have been barred from treating patients infected with coronavirus.

The Office of Director of Public Health and Family Welfare of Telangana on Saturday revoked permissions for treating COVID Patients after receiving complaints against these private hospitals regarding lack of proper attention to the patients by the management and excess and irrelevant charging in addition to the set norms. As of May 29, (Saturday) 10 Hospitals, (5 hospitals on May 28 and 5 hospitals on May 29) were barred from treating COVID patients after completing the treatment and discharge of patients under their care.

Earlier till May 26, atleast 88 complaints have been received against 64 hospitals. But as of May 29, a total of 115 complaints have been received against 79 hospitals. All the 79 hospitals have been issued show cause notices. (ANI)

Also Read: Officials brief US lawmakers on COVID-19 assistance to India

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Italy thrash San Marino 7-0 to stretch winning run and more

Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Ital...

 Global
3
Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days battery life

Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days batter...

 Global
4
NOBELIUM attacks continue to target government entities, Microsoft warns

NOBELIUM attacks continue to target government entities, Microsoft warns

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021