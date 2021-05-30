Centre reconstitutes empowered groups on COVID management

By Shalini Bhardwaj The Centre on Saturday reconstituted the six empowered groups into ten in order to tackle the current COVID-19 situation in the country.

The Centre formed panels of Emergency Management Plan and Strategy, Emergency Response Capabilities, Augmenting Human Resources and Capacity Building, Oxygen, Vaccination, Testing, Partnerships, Information Communication and Public Engagement, Economic and Welfare Measures, and Pandemic Response and Coordination. Dr VK Paul, member (Health), NITI Aayog, will be the convener for the empowered group for Emergency Management Plan and Strategy panel, which will have 10 other members.

While Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare will be the convener of Emergency and Response Capabilities panel which will also have ten other members, Apurva Chandra , Secretary, Labour and Employment, will be the convener of Augmenting Human Resources and Capacity panel which will have nine other members. Also, Giridhar Aramane, Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, will be the convener of 11-membered edical oxygen panel, and Dr VK Paul will be convener of vaccination panel which will also have 10 other members.

The convenor of the empowered group for Pandemic Response and Coordination panel will be the Union Home Secretary and it will have 11 other members. The convenor for the empowered group for the testing panel will be Director-General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Balram Bhargava, and it will have eight other members.

The convenor of the empowered group for partnerships with the private sector, NGOs, and others will be NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, and it will have nine other members. (ANI)

