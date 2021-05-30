Left Menu

India reports 3,460 more COVID-19 deaths, over 165,000 new infections

Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 30-05-2021 10:24 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 10:11 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India on Sunday reported its lowest daily rise in new coronavirus infections in 46 days at 165,553 cases during the previous 24 hours, while deaths rose by 3,460.

The South Asian nation's tally of infections now stands at 27.9 million, with the death toll has reached 325,972, health ministry data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

