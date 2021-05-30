Left Menu

Vietnam's business hub Ho Chi Minh introduces two weeks of social distancing measures

Vietnam's business hub Ho Chi Minh City will begin social distancing measures in the city for 15 days starting from May 31 in an effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, state-run Tuoi Tre newspaper reported on Sunday.

"All events that gather more than 10 people in public are banned city-wide, but the city is considering to lower the number of people to just five," Tuoi Tre newspaper reported.

"While all citizens of Go Vap district are not allowed to go out if not necessary," the report added. Ho Chi Minh City earlier this week shut down shops and restaurants.

