Malaysia reports 6,999 new coronavirus cases
Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 30-05-2021 12:37 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 12:36 IST
Malaysia
- Malaysia
Malaysia reported 6,999 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the total infections in the country to 565,533.
The daily figure was down from Saturday's 9,020, the fifth straight record rise in COVID-19 infections in the Southeast Asian nation.
