Aim at inoculating 30pc of Assam's population by Aug 15 if vaccines available: CM

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 30-05-2021 13:24 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 13:20 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that his government is aiming at inoculating 30 percent of the 3.2-crore population of the state by August 15 if vaccines are available.

The state has only 20,000-25,000 vaccine doses for people in the 18-44 years age group at present, he said.

Sarma, while visiting the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), said he has spoken to authorities of two vaccine-producing companies, which have promised to supply seven lakh doses in June for the 18-44 years age group.

''The two companies have promised to send seven lakh vaccines for this group in June, but they could not say any date,'' he told reporters here.

The pace of immunization for people in the 18-44 years age bracket will be slow till the first week of the next month, the chief minister said.

A consignment of vaccines for these people is likely to reach Assam by around June 5-6, he said.

''The state is aiming at vaccinating 30 percent of its population by August 15 provided we get the required doses,'' he said.

Talking about the vaccination drive in the state, Sarma said, ''It is likely to go up by 30 percent in June compared to May, which will further increase by 50 percent in July.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

