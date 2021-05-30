Left Menu

Russia reports highest number of daily COVID-19 cases since March

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 30-05-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 13:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia reported 9,694 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the highest number since the end of March, which took the national tally to 5,063,442 infections. The Russian coronavirus task force said that 355 more deaths of coronavirus patients were confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 121,162.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded around 250,000 deaths related to COVID-19 from April 2020 to March 2021.

