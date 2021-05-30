Left Menu

UK could make COVID-19 jabs compulsory in healthcare, minister says

"It would be incumbent on any responsible government to have the debate, to do the thinking as to how we go about protecting the most vulnerable by making sure that those who look after them are vaccinated," he told Sky News. "There is precedent for this; obviously surgeons get vaccinated for hepatitis B.

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-05-2021 13:47 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 13:38 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

