Left Menu

Decision on lifting England's lockdown will be driven by data, minister says

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-05-2021 14:58 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 14:53 IST
Decision on lifting England's lockdown will be driven by data, minister says
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxhere
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The decision to lift final lockdown measures in England on June 21 will be made after data on infection, hospitalization, vaccination and new variants are assessed, Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Sunday. "We will share the evidence with the country on the 14th of June to basically explain exactly where we are on infection rates, on hospitalization, and of course, sadly, on deaths," he told the BBC's, Andrew Marr.

"We have to be cautious; we have to look at the data and share it with the country."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Italy thrash San Marino 7-0 to stretch winning run and more

Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Ital...

 Global
3
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
4
Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days battery life

Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days batter...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021