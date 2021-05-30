Steel Minister dedicates to nation RINL's 300-bed COVID centre

Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday dedicated to the nation a 300-bed COVID care centre at RINL's steel plant in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. In the second phase, the capacity of the centre will be expanded to 1,000 beds, the Ministry of Steel said in a statement. ''Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan today dedicated Phase-I of JUMBO COVID CARE facility at RINL steel plant township with 300 oxygen equipped Beds in the service of the nation,'' the statement said. ''We are in the midst of COVID second wave. To a large extent, we have overcome the challenge of the availability of oxygen, Remedesvir and other medicines. Our next challenge is to vaccinate our vast population. ''With our domestic producers expanding their production and ongoing talks with global vaccine producers, vaccine supply is set to receive substantial augmentation from June onwards,'' Pradhan said.

RINL with the cooperation of the state government is vaccinating people in the state, the minister added.

He also directed RINL to purchase more vaccines to vaccinate people in the periphery area in collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh government.

RINL has gone beyond the call of duty to ensure the supply of liquid medical oxygen to various parts of the country, he said. Pradhan said since April 1 this year, more than 6,500 tonne of LMO have been supplied by RINL and overall more than 15,000 tonne of LMO has been supplied by the PSU ''which is great a service in these unprecedented times''. Minister of State for Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste, among others, also attended the virtual ceremony.

