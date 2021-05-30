TN CM flags off 50 car ambulances in Coimbatore

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday flagged off 50 car ambulances for use in five zones of the city corporation for transporting Covid-19 patients to hospitals.

Stalin, who is on a visit to three western districts of Erode, Tirupur and Coimbatore, arrived here after reviewing the situation and facilities at Perundurai IRT Hospital in Erode and a centre set up at Kumaran College in Tirupur, in view of the increasing Covid-19 positive cases.

Ten ambulances were dedicated to each zone.

Stalin then visited Government ESI Hospital, an exclusive facility for COVID-19 treatment. Wearing a PPE kit, he went around the facility and made enquiries about the conditions with some patients.

State Medical and Family Welfare Minister M Subramanian and his Cabinet colleagues K Ramachandran and R Sakkarapani were also present.

The chief minister will hold discussions with senior officials in the three districts about the situation and steps to be taken to control the pandemic spread.PTI NVM SS PTI PTI

