Mumbai mayor finds COVID-19 vaccines stored in normal fridge at hotel

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-05-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 17:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Sunday conducted an inspection at a hotel in suburban Andheri and found several COVID-19 vaccines stored therein a normal fridge, in violation of the laid down norms.

The Covaxin doses found stored there have been sealed and an inquiry has been ordered, she said.

The mayor conducted the inspection at The Lalit Hotel in Andheri East, during which some Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials accompanied her.

Talking to reporters later, Pednekar said there is a tie-up between the hotel and critic at are Hospital, a local private hospital.

The hospital had procured the COVID-19 vaccine doses from the central government, which the civic and the state authorities were not aware of, she said.

''The Lalit Hotel had received a proposal from the hospital that people can be vaccinated there (at the hotel).

As per the proposal, those people, who do not have a family to look after following the vaccination, can stay in the hotel after inoculation...Here 500 people have been vaccinated,'' the mayor said.

The hotel is not to be blamed, but the hospital has not adhered to the norms concerning the cold storage of vaccines, she said.

''How did they get Covaxin doses when many BMC centers don't have them? I found doses, which were stored in a normal fridge. This can result in side effects to those vaccinated.

The recovered vaccines have been sealed and an inquiry will be carried out,'' Pedkenar added.

