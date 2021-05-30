Left Menu

Kenya extends COVID-19 curfew by 60 days

The move followed a decision by President Uhuru Kenyatta in late March to extend the 10 p.m to 4 a.m. curfew. A ban on political gatherings and processions that could turn into super spreader events was also extended for 60 days, as was a prohibition on overnight events and vigils, the ministry said.

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 30-05-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 18:18 IST
Kenya extends COVID-19 curfew by 60 days
  Country:
  Kenya

Kenya has extended its nightly curfew by 60 days to slow the spread of COVID-19, the Interior Ministry said on Sunday. The move followed a decision by President Uhuru Kenyatta in late March to extend the 10 p.m to 4 a.m. curfew.

A ban on political gatherings and processions that could turn into super spreader events was also extended for 60 days, as was a prohibition on overnight events and vigils, the ministry said. When the first coronavirus cases were confirmed in Kenya in March 2020, the government closed schools, imposed a curfew, banned public gatherings, and on multiple occasions restricted movement in and out of the most-affected regions.

Some restrictions, such as on schools, were eventually relaxed. The ban on public gatherings and processions and overnight meetings will stay in force, the ministry said. Kenya has recorded 170,485 cases and 3,141 deaths, Ministry of Health data showed on Saturday, with a positivity rate of 8.9%.

COVID-19 vaccinations began on March 5 and so far 968,733 people have received their first dose.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

