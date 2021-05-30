Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria state reports 5 COVID-19 cases on day 3 of lockdown; Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City to enact social distancing and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Health workers sue Texas hospital over compulsory vaccinations - Washington Post

A group of 117 healthcare workers at a Texas hospital filed a lawsuit in state court against their employer's mandate requiring all staff to get COVID-19 vaccinations, Washington Post reported on Saturday. Employees of Houston Methodist Hospital said in the lawsuit that their employer's compulsory immunization requirement violated the Nuremberg Code, a set of standards designed after World War Two to prevent experimentation on human subjects without their consent, the Post reported.

Australia's Victoria state reports 5 COVID-19 cases on day 3 of lockdown

Australia's Victoria state-reported five new local COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including in a worker at a Melbourne aged care facility where not all of the residents have been vaccinated. The infections on the third day of a week-long lockdown raise the total to 40 in the latest cluster, which started with a returning overseas traveller who tested positive after leaving a quarantined hotel.

Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City to enact social distancing

Vietnam's business hub Ho Chi Minh City will begin social distancing measures for 15 days starting from May 31 in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, the country's government said on Sunday. The city has seen a spike in cases related to a religious mission that has recorded at least 125 positive tests, accounting for most of the city's infections, according to a government statement.

South Korea says 1 million doses of J&J COVID-19 vaccines to arrive this week from U.S.

South Korea will get 1 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine this week mainly to innoculate military personnel, after the United States almost doubled a pledge made earlier this month, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said on Sunday. South Korea has reported a lower death toll than many comparable developed countries from COVID-19, but the government has come under criticism for a comparatively slow rollout of vaccines. Less than 11 percent of its 52 million people have so far received a first dose.

Decision on lifting England's lockdown will be driven by data, minister says

The decision to lift final lockdown measures in England on June 21 will be made after data on infection, hospitalisation, vaccination and new variants are assessed, Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Sunday. "We will share the evidence with the country on the 14th of June to basically explain exactly where we are on infection rates, on hospitalisation, and of course, sadly, on deaths," he told the BBC's Andrew Marr.

Myanmar COVID-19 outbreak hits health system shattered after coup

Breathless, fevered and without the extra oxygen that could help keep them alive, the new coronavirus patients at a hospital near Myanmar's border with India highlight the threat to a health system near collapse since February's coup. To help her tend the seven COVID-19 patients at Cikha hospital, day and night, chief nurse Lun Za En has a lab technician and a pharmacist's assistant.

UK could make COVID-19 jabs compulsory in healthcare, minister says

The British government is thinking about making COVID-19 vaccination compulsory for healthcare workers to stop the spread of the virus in hospitals, vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Sunday. "It would be incumbent on any responsible government to have the debate, to do the thinking as to how we go about protecting the most vulnerable by making sure that those who look after them are vaccinated," he told Sky News.

India says will have 120 million vaccine doses for local use in June

India will have nearly 120 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines available for domestic use in June, the government said on Sunday. This marks a significant jump from the 79.4 million doses that were available in May.

India reports 3,460 more COVID-19 deaths, over 165,000 new infections

India on Sunday reported its lowest daily rise in new coronavirus infections in 46 days at 165,553 cases during the previous 24 hours, while deaths rose by 3,460. The South Asian nation's tally of infections now stands at 27.9 million, with the death toll has reached 325,972, health ministry data showed.

Malaysia to allow many manufacturing sectors to run during lockdown

Large parts of Malaysia's manufacturing sector will be allowed to keep working, with reduced workforce capacity, during a strict coronavirus lockdown to be imposed from Tuesday, the defense and international trade ministries said on Sunday. Relatively unscathed during much of last year, the country has seen a very steep increase in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks and recorded five straight days of record daily infection counts this week, prompting Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to announce the lockdown from June 1-14.

