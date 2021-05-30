World News Roundup: Police operation in France after reports of armed man on the run; Mali coup leader to attend emergency West African summit and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Police operation in France after reports of armed man on the run

A large search operation involving elite forces, dogs, and helicopters was underway in France's southern Dordogne region on Sunday after a man was reported to have shot multiple times at police officers, local authorities said. There were no reports of casualties.

Mali coup leader to attend emergency West African summit

West African leaders will discuss on Sunday how to respond to a coup in Mali, gathering in the Ghanaian capital Accra for a summit to be attended by Assimi Goita, who was named interim Malian president after leading the takeover last week. The revolt has prompted sanctions warnings from foreign powers, which fear it will derail a promised transition back to democracy following another coup last August led by Goita, an army colonel.

New Zealand backs Australia in trade spat with China ahead of Ardern-Morrison meeting

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison arrived in New Zealand on Sunday for high-level talks hours after the country's government chose to support Canberra in its dispute with China on barley tariffs, signalling goodwill to work on differences in how to approach Beijing. Quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand began last month after both nations controlled the spread of COVID-19, allowing Morrison and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to meet face to face for the first time in 15 months.

UK PM Johnson marries fiancee in a surprise ceremony

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson married his fiancee Carrie Symonds in a small ceremony at Westminster Cathedral on Saturday, his office said. The event was not announced in advance and media reports said guests were invited at the last minute to the Roman Catholic cathedral in central London, adding that even senior members of Johnson's office were unaware of the wedding plans.

Decision on lifting England's lockdown will be driven by data, minister says

The decision to lift final lockdown measures in England on June 21 will be made after data on infection, hospitalisation, vaccination and new variants are assessed, Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Sunday. "We will share the evidence with the country on the 14th of June to basically explain exactly where we are on infection rates, on hospitalisation, and of course, sadly, on deaths," he told the BBC's Andrew Marr.

Australian blogger on trial in China worried political tensions may impact outcome

Australian blogger Yang Hengjun, facing trial in Beijing on espionage charges that he denies, asked the judge to exclude evidence obtained in interrogations where he says he was tortured, according to a message conveyed to family and friends.

In his first comments since Thursday's court hearing, which was closed to family and Australian consular officials because China says it involved state secrets, Yang also expressed concern that geopolitical tensions may influence the outcome of his trial.

Netanyahu in last-minute bid to scupper possible deal to unseat him

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu maneuvered on Sunday to try to dissuade opponents from forming a "government of change", with media reports saying a deal to unseat Israel's longest-serving leader could be imminent. Opposition chief Yair Lapid, who has until Wednesday to put together a coalition after the fourth inconclusive election in two years, was closing in on an alliance of right-wing, centrist, and leftist parties, Israeli media reported.

Analysis: Gaza truce shifts focus to Egypt's regional role

Egypt's work to broker and secure a truce in the Gaza Strip this month has thrust it into the diplomatic spotlight, prompting top-level reengagement from Washington and overshadowing moves by several Arab states to normalize ties with Israel. The efforts have earned Cairo recognition at a time when it was struggling to strike a rapport with U.S. President Joe Biden's administration amid differences on human rights, and to make progress on its top foreign policy goal - a deal to regulate an Ethiopian dam that Egypt sees as a major threat to its supplies of Nile water.

India reports 3,460 more COVID-19 deaths, over 165,000 new infections

India on Sunday reported its lowest daily rise in new coronavirus infections in 46 days at 165,553 cases during the previous 24 hours, while deaths rose by 3,460. The South Asian nation's tally of infections now stands at 27.9 million, with the death toll has reached 325,972, health ministry data showed.

Pope to meet Christian representatives from Lebanon on July 1

Pope Francis said on Sunday he would hold a meeting on July 1 in Rome to discuss Lebanon's difficult situation with Christian representatives from the country. "I'll meet at the Vatican with the leaders of the Christian communities in Lebanon to reflect on the worrying situation in the country and pray together for the gift of peace and stability," Pope Francis said after Sunday's Angelus prayer.

