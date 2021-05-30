Left Menu

Delhi Health Minister's OSD succumbs to Covid complications: Sources

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 19:11 IST
A K Rakshit, the officer on special duty (OSD) to Health Minister Satyendar Jain, succumbed to COVID-19 complications on Sunday, sources said.

They said that he was admitted at Aakash hospital in Dwarka. Delhi recorded 946 fresh COVID-19 cases and 78 more deaths in the past 24 hours, according to a health bulletin issued on Sunday.

