Delhi Health Minister's OSD succumbs to Covid complications: Sources
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 19:11 IST
- Country:
- India
A K Rakshit, the officer on special duty (OSD) to Health Minister Satyendar Jain, succumbed to COVID-19 complications on Sunday, sources said.
They said that he was admitted at Aakash hospital in Dwarka. Delhi recorded 946 fresh COVID-19 cases and 78 more deaths in the past 24 hours, according to a health bulletin issued on Sunday.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement