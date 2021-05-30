Left Menu

Rajasthan records 2,298 fresh COVID-19 cases, 66 more deaths

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-05-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 19:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Rajasthan's COVID-19 caseload surged to 9,38,460 on Sunday with 2,298 fresh infections while the death toll climbed to 8,317 as 66 more people succumbed to the viral disease, according to an official report.

Jaipur reported the highest number of fresh cases and fatalities at 601 and 14 respectively, the report stated.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan stands at 49,224. So far, 8,80,919 coronavirus patients have recovered from the infection in the state, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

