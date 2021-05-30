Left Menu

COVID-19: Kerala registers 19,894 new cases; 186 deaths

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 30-05-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 19:37 IST
COVID-19: Kerala registers 19,894 new cases; 186 deaths
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Thiruvananthapuram, May 30(PTI): Kerala registered 19,894 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total caseload to 24,84,254 while the toll climbed to 8,641 with 186 deaths, according to the state government.

In the last 24 hours, 1,24,537 samples were tested and the test positivity rate touched 15.97 per cent.

So far 1,97,06,583 samples have been sent for testing, a Health department statement said here.

Recoveries outnumbered the new cases with 29,013 people, undergoing treatment, turned negative for the infection, taking the total number of recoveries to 22,81,518.

At the same time, there are 2,23,727 active cases in the state, it said.

While Malappuram recorded the highest number of cases with 2,845 followed by Thiruvananthapuram (2,232) and Thrissur (2,013), it said.

Of the total positive cases reported on Sunday, 84 were health workers.

As many as 156 people were those who came from outside the state and 18,571 were infected through contact, the release added.

A total of 8,19,417 people are under observation in various districts, including 38,575 in various hospitals.PTI LGK SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

