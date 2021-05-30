Left Menu

B.1.617 COVID-19 variant can cause big problem in easing of UK’s lockdown process: expert

PTI | London | Updated: 30-05-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 19:54 IST
B.1.617 COVID-19 variant can cause big problem in easing of UK’s lockdown process: expert
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The B.1.617 variant of the COVID-19 could become a big problem in Britain’s plans to further ease lockdown restrictions, a senior academician associated with the prestigious Cambridge University has warned.

Prof Tim Gowers, who is with the Mathematics department of Cambridge University, told The Guardian on Saturday that the UK's fight against coronavirus could turn bad ''very, very quickly'' unless the government acts cautiously on easing lockdown further.

The B.1.617 strain could cause big problems if not taken care of properly, Gowers said.

Meanwhile, the B.1.617 variant cases doubled in a week in England to almost 7,000, prompting concerns that the government's lockdown roadmap will be derailed.

The roadmap is expected to see all legal limits on social contact to be removed on June 21.

It is understood that a final decision on the planned easing of lockdown will not be made until June 14.

More than 38.8 million people, or more than 70 per cent of adults in Britain, have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the latest official figures.

The UK's overall Covid-19 caseload and death toll currently stood at 4,496,823 and 128,037, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Italy thrash San Marino 7-0 to stretch winning run and more

Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Ital...

 Global
3
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
4
Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days battery life

Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days batter...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021