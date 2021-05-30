Manipur registers record one-day spike of 1,032 new COVID-19

Manipur on Sunday reported its highest single-day spike of 1,032 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 49,882, a senior official said.

Seventeen more fatalities raised the coronavirus death toll in the state to 793.

Imphal West registered the maximum number of fresh cases at 310, followed by Imphal East at 281, Churachandpur at 100 and Thoubal at 95.

The remaining new cases were reported from several other districts.

Accordingly, the number of active cases rose to 8,482.

Five new fatalities each were recorded in Imphal East and Churachandpur, followed by four in Imphal West, two in Kakching and one in Ukhrul, the official said.

At least 563 more people recuperated since Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries to 40,607.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients currently stands at 81.40 per cent.

Altogether, 7,12,778 tests have been conducted in the state so far, while a total of 3,82,352 people inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine, the official added.

