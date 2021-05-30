AAP MLA Somnath Bharti holds residential vaccination drive in Delhi's Safdarjung Enclave

AAP MLA Somnath Bharti on Sunday organised an immunisation drive for the locals at Greenfield School in Safdarjung Enclave, where 485 people received vaccine doses.

According to a statement from Bharti's office, the drive was held with the help of Delhi-based NGO 'Bridging the Gap Foundation' and Fortis Escorts Hospital.

The Malviya Nagar MLA had organised a similar drive in the Safdarjung Development Area on Sunday where 457 people were vaccinated.

''We are very excited about starting the vaccination drive in assembly constituency AC43. Our target is to get more and more people vaccinated to be able to provide a Covid protective cover to one and all at the earliest,'' Bharti said.

It said that Bharti had negotiated the rate of each Covishield dose with Fortis Escorts hospitals and was fixed at Rs 1,000.

''It was liked by everyone because hospitals for off-the-hospital locations are usually charging Rs 1,100 to Rs 1,500,'' the statement said.

''At these vaccination locations, residents registered through RWAs had to just walk in and get registered on COWIN at the spot. The vaccination drive was open for one and all above 18 years of age. Covid essential protocols were followed under the strict supervision of volunteers of the NGO and RWAs,'' the MLA's office said in a statement.

The vaccination drive will be organised at the RWA office in Green Park on Monday targeting residents of Green Park Main and Extension.

