New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

DEL12 HR-BLACK FUNGUS-DEATHS 50 people have died due to black fungus in Haryana, 650 more receiving treatment: CM Khattar Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said 50 people have died due to black fungus in the state so far, while 650 more are undergoing treatment for the infection in various hospitals.

DES6 HR-LOCKDOWN-LD EXTEND COVID-19: Haryana extends lockdown till June 7, eases certain restrictions Chandigarh: The lockdown to contain COVID-19 in Haryana has been extended by a week till June 7, the state government announced on Sunday, as it relaxed curbs imposed on shop timings and malls.

DES28 HR-FARMERS-KHATTAR Farmers' stir one of reasons behind Covid spread in villages: Khattar Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here on Sunday said the farmers' agitation is one of the reasons behind the COVID-19 spread in villages, some of which are witnessing higher death rate than usual.

DEL51 UP-VIRUS-LD CURFEW UP relaxes lockdown from June 1 except in 20 districts where active cases above 600 Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday relaxed the COVID-19 lockdown from June 1 allowing shops and markets outside containment zones to open for five days a week, but it would not be implemented for now in 20 districts where active cases are over 600.

DES20 UP-2NDLD HOOCH Aligarh hooch tragedy death toll rises to 25 Aligarh (UP): The death toll in the Aligarh hooch tragedy climbed to 25 on Sunday, officials here said. DES19 UP-JAIL-LD PAROLE It's safer in jail: 21 prisoners in UP don't want parole amid Covid pandemic Lucknow: Most people would do anything to get out of jail. But that's not the case with 21 inmates in nine prisons of Uttar Pradesh who have written to authorities saying they don't want parole as staying incarcerated is ''safer and healthier'' for them during the COVID-19 pandemic. DES23 UP-VIRUS-CASES Covid: 140 more deaths, 1,908 new cases in Uttar Pradesh Lucknow:The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 20,346 on Sunday with 140 more fatalities, while 1,908 new cases pushed the infection tally to 16,90,016, an official statement issued here said. DES7 UKD-VIRUS-TRIBALS U'khand: Tribals in Pithoragarh flee into forest to escape COVID-19 test Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand): Residents of a tribal village here ran to a nearby forest when a team of district health workers came to their doorsteps recently to test them for COVID-19.

DES25 RJ-VIRUS-CASES Rajasthan records 2,298 fresh COVID-19 cases, 66 more deaths Jaipur: Rajasthan's COVID-19 caseload surged to 9,38,460 on Sunday with 2,298 fresh infections while the death toll climbed to 8,317 as 66 more people succumbed to the viral disease, according to an official report.

