Italy reports 44 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, 2,949 new cases

The number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 6,591 on Sunday, down from 6,800 a day earlier. There were 27 new admissions to intensive care units, little changed from 29 on Saturday.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 30-05-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 20:52 IST
Italy reports 44 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, 2,949 new cases
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy reported 44 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday, down from 83 the day before, and the daily tally of new infections fell to 2,949 from 3,351, the health ministry said.

Italy has registered 126,046 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.216 million cases to date. The number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 6,591 on Sunday, down from 6,800 a day earlier.

There were 27 new admissions to intensive care units, little changed from 29 on Saturday. The total number of intensive care patients stood at 1,061 from 1,095. Only 164,495 tests for COVID-19 were carried out on Sunday, sharply down from 247,330 the day before, the ministry said.

Separately on Sunday, the health ministry said it had extended to June 21 the current ban on travellers arriving from India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

