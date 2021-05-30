Maha reports 18,600 COVID-19 cases, lowest since mid-March; 402 die

Maharashtra reported 18,600 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, its lowest one-day count since mid- March this year, which took the tally to 57,31 815, the health department said.

The death of 402 patients during the day pushed the number of fatalities to 94,844, it said.

Advertisement

This is the lowest single-day infection count since March 16, when the state had added 17,864 cases.

On Saturday, the state had recorded 20,295 positive cases and 443 fatalities.

A total of 22,532 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, which took the recovery count of the state to 53,62,370.

Its recovery rate is now 93.55 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.65 per cent, the department said in a statement.

There are 2,71,801 active cases in the state.

As many as 2,52,623 people were tested for COVID-19 during the day. With this, Maharashtra's overall test count went up to 3,48,61,608.

Mumbai city reported 1,062 cases and 22 deaths on Sunday, taking its tally to 7,04,622 and fatality count to 14,797.

Mumbai division, including the city and its satellite towns, reported 3,110 cases and 38 deaths. Its total caseload is now 15,30,455, while the death toll is 27,671.

There were 1,947 new cases in Nashik division on Sunday, including 1,013 in Ahmednagar district, while Pune division reported 4,817 cases, including 1,276 in Pune district and 1,855 in Satara district.

Kolhapur division logged 4,125 cases, including 1,246 in Kolhapur district.

Aurangabad division recorded 650 new cases, Latur division 976, Akola division 1784 and Nagpur division 1,191.

The coronavirus figures in Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 57,31,815, death toll 94,844, recoveries 53,62,370, total tests 3,48,61,608, active 2,71,801, tests on Sunday 2,52,623.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)