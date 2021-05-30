Free COVID Care Centre in WB's Siliguri to start from Monday

By Tarak Sarkar In a bid to provide proper medical facilities to patients infected with coronavirus, a COVID Care Centre is ready to be functional from Monday to offer free treatment in Siliguri.

The COVID Care Centre has been established at Tinbatti More of the town by Siliguri Welfare Organisation, Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) North Bengal Chapter, Liver Foundation and Forum for Humanity. It will be operational from May 31. Initially, the centre will have 20 beds and all the services at the COVID Care Centre will be provided free of cost.

Advertisement

Speaking to ANI, Prof Avijeet Majumder, Working President, Siliguri Welfare Organisation said, "The COVID-19 cases are on the rise, the beds almost remain occupied, and private hospitals are looting the people in the name of COVID. So we have decided to start a COVID Care Center to provide medical support to patients, especially those who need oxygen support." "The people belonging to the economically backward section will be given the priorities. Initially, it may start with a 20-bed facility but later it can be strengthened to 60 beds. All the beds will have oxygen cylinder support. The treatment will be offered free of cost and the centre will have 24x7 doctors and paramedical team including medicines," added Prof Majumder.

Nissant Mittal, Chairman, Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) North Bengal Chapter believes the COVID Care Centre will provide some relief to poor people who find it difficult to get treatment at the private hospitals and nursing homes in Siliguri. "We have started the centre for those who are not able to afford treatment of COVID at private hospitals in Siliguri and surrounding areas," Mittal said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)