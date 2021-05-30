Left Menu

Free COVID Care Centre in WB's Siliguri to start from Monday

In a bid to provide proper medical facilities to patients infected with coronavirus, a COVID Care Centre is ready to be functional from Monday to offer free treatment in Siliguri.

ANI | Siliguri (West Bengal) | Updated: 30-05-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 21:02 IST
Free COVID Care Centre in WB's Siliguri to start from Monday
Visuals of the new COVID Care Centre in Siliguri (ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Tarak Sarkar In a bid to provide proper medical facilities to patients infected with coronavirus, a COVID Care Centre is ready to be functional from Monday to offer free treatment in Siliguri.

The COVID Care Centre has been established at Tinbatti More of the town by Siliguri Welfare Organisation, Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) North Bengal Chapter, Liver Foundation and Forum for Humanity. It will be operational from May 31. Initially, the centre will have 20 beds and all the services at the COVID Care Centre will be provided free of cost.

Speaking to ANI, Prof Avijeet Majumder, Working President, Siliguri Welfare Organisation said, "The COVID-19 cases are on the rise, the beds almost remain occupied, and private hospitals are looting the people in the name of COVID. So we have decided to start a COVID Care Center to provide medical support to patients, especially those who need oxygen support." "The people belonging to the economically backward section will be given the priorities. Initially, it may start with a 20-bed facility but later it can be strengthened to 60 beds. All the beds will have oxygen cylinder support. The treatment will be offered free of cost and the centre will have 24x7 doctors and paramedical team including medicines," added Prof Majumder.

Nissant Mittal, Chairman, Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) North Bengal Chapter believes the COVID Care Centre will provide some relief to poor people who find it difficult to get treatment at the private hospitals and nursing homes in Siliguri. "We have started the centre for those who are not able to afford treatment of COVID at private hospitals in Siliguri and surrounding areas," Mittal said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Italy thrash San Marino 7-0 to stretch winning run and more

Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Ital...

 Global
3
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
4
Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days battery life

Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days batter...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021