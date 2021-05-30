Left Menu

Punjab sees 2,627 fresh COVID-19 cases, 127 more fatalities in a day

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 21:17 IST
Punjab on Sunday registered 2,627 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 127 more fatalities while Chandigarh recorded 182 new instances of the infection and five deaths in a day, officials said. With Punjab witnessing a decline in the number of fresh cases of the infection for the past several days, the number of active cases declined to 39,263 from 42,177 on Saturday.

The state had recorded 3,102 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

The total number of COVID-19 infections reported in Punjab so far has reached 5,65,415 while the death toll has risen to 14,432 with 127 more people succumbing to the disease, according to a medical bulletin.

Nineteen deaths were reported from Amritsar, 13 from Bathinda, 12 from Ludhiana and 10 from Gurdaspur. Among the fresh cases, Ludhiana reported 298, Bathinda 295, Jalandhar 195 and Mohali 182.

The case positivity rate dropped to 3.92 per cent as against 4.56 per cent on Saturday, the bulletin stated.

With 5,371 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured persons reached 5,11,720. There are 310 critical patients who are on ventilator support, 861 other critical patients and 4,740 are on oxygen support, it said.

A total of 92,09,841 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said. Chandigarh on Sunday registered 182 cases, taking the infection tally to 59,922 The death toll rose to 745 with five more people succumbing to the disease.

The number of active cases dropped to 2,134 from 2,466 on Saturday. With 509 patients being discharged after they recovered from the infection, the number of cured persons reached 57,043, another health bulletin stated.

