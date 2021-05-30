Gujarat logs 1,871 new COVID-19 cases, lowest since March 25

Gujarat recorded 1,871 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, its lowest one-day infection count since March 25 this year, the state health department said.

These new cases took the state's overall tally to 8,07,488, it said.

Advertisement

The number of daily cases fell below the 2,000-mark for the first time since March 26, when the state had recorded 2,190 cases, while the March 25 count was 1,961.

A total of 25 COVID-19 patients died on Sunday, which is the lowest one-day fatality count for the state since April 8.

With this, Gujarat's death toll increased to 9,815, the department said in a statement.

With 5,146 patients getting discharged from hospitals, the state's recovery count mounted to 7,62,270 and the recovery rate improved to 94.40 per cent,it added.

There are 35,403 active cases in Gujarat at present and 512 of these patients are on ventilator.

As 1,83,070 people got vaccinated for COVID-19 on Sunday, the total number of doses administered so far in the state rose to 1,68,94,303.

As many as 1,11,843 people in the age group of 18-44 were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Sunday, which took the overall number of such beneficiaries to 14,78,897.

District-wise, Vadodara reported the highest number of 315 fresh cases, followed by Ahmedabad with 245 cases, Surat 197, Rajkot 165, Junagadh 108, Jamnagar 71, and Bhavnagar 66, among others.

As far as deaths are concerned, Ahmedabad topped the list with five fatalities, followed by Surat with four, Vadodara three, and Rajkot one, among others.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,07,488, new cases 1,871, death toll 9,815, discharged 7,62,270, active cases 35,403, people tested so far - figures not released.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)