L-G visits Khonmoh DRDO Covid hospital construction site, says govt ensuring best healthcare

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday visited the construction site of the DRDO's 500-bed Covid hospital at Khonmoh and directed officials to complete work by the next weekend. While reviewing the project's progress, he also directed Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and district officials to expedite the pace of work so that a trial-run of all the facilities can be conducted by June 5, an official spokesman said. Emphasising the importance of developing specialised critical care units for infants and children, the lieutenant governor (L-G) directed the officials to prepare a 25-bed Paediatric Intensive Care Unit at the facility with a dedicated team of doctors, nurses, dieticians and coordinators. Take comprehensive measures to ensure that staffing, medical supplies, durable equipment, diagnostic tools, and other logistics are ready within the timeline, the L-G told the officers.

''My focus is to ensure high quality of care with sincere effort, rapid and efficient interventions, while integrating emergency response of healthcare services at the hospital to fight the COVID-19 pandemic,'' Sinha said. Nothing is more important than people's lives and the administration is working round-the-clock to ensure the best healthcare facilities for everyone and in every corner of Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

Advertisement

During his visit, the Lt Governor toured the facility and enquired about the Covid care facilities, including availability of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds, triage facility, medical equipment, doctors and paramedics.

The L-G was informed that the hospital has the capacity for 125 ICU beds and 375 beds with oxygen facility.

Lieutenant Governor Sinha asked the officials to equip the facility with CT Scan machines and other medical imaging techniques. He reiterated that the operationalisation of DRDO's hospitals in twin cities of Jammu and Srinagar would strengthen the government's efforts against Covid pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)