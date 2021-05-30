Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-05-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 21:35 IST
TN continues downward trend with only 28,864 new COVID-19 cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu continued to witness a decline in daily coronavirus cases with 28,864 fresh infections being reported on Sunday.

The toll mounted to 23,754 as 493 more people died due to the deadly disease in the last 24 hours in the state, the health department said.

Recoveries outnumbered the new cases with 32,982 people walking out of health care institutions, totaling to 17,39,280, leaving 3,05,546 active infections.

The total caseload climbed to 20.68 lakh with 28,864 new cases.

Among districts Coimbatore continued to record the maximum number of cases with 3,537 followed by Chennai 2,689 cases, Erode 1,784, Tiruppur 1,496, Salem 1,295, Chengalpet 1,194, and Tiruchirappalli 1,128.

The number of deceased remains high in the state capital with 7,008 fatalities till date.

The number of samples tested today was 1,73,351 pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2.75 crore.

Districts like Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Kanyakumari, Madurai, Nagapattinam, Nilgiris, Thanjavur, Theni, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruvarur, Tuticorin, Villupuram and Virudhunagar reported new cases each in excess of 500 today while the rest was scattered across other districts.

Among the 493 deceased, 129 succumbed to the virus sans any pre-existing illness.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

