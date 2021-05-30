Left Menu

Satyendar Jain inaugurates two-day drive-through Covid vaccination programme

We had been receiving a lot of requests to conduct such a drive and today we are seeing a very positive response. The facility is open to public from 10 am to 6 pm.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 21:46 IST
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain inaugurated a two-day drive-through Covid vaccination programme started by a private health facility at a mall in Saket here on Sunday, a statement said.

The drive, started by Max Hospital, Saket at the DLF mall, provides people the option to get vaccinated from the comfort of their cars, a statement from the hospital said.

A total of 170 people were vaccinated on day-one, it said. ''We had been receiving a lot of requests to conduct such a drive and today we are seeing a very positive response. Our goal is to be able to administer over 200 vaccines over today and tomorrow, an official spokesperson said. The facility is open to public from 10 am to 6 pm. They can drive-in to the venue and get their shots after which they need to wait for half-an-hour before they can head back home, the statement added.

