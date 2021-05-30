Karnataka logs 20,378 fresh COVID infections, 382 deaths

Karnataka on Sunday reported 20,378 fresh cases and 382 deaths taking the infections and fatalities to 25,87,827 and 28,679 fatalities, the Health department said.

The state has 3,42,010 active cases whereas the total discharges stood at 22,17,117 with the recovery of 28,053 people.

Bengaluru Urban district, which had become an epicentre of infections during the peak of the second wave of COVID-19 and had exceeded 26,000 cases a day, reported 4,734 infections and 213 fatalities.

The city's COVID tally and fatalities was highest compared to any other part of Karnataka.

The city has so far reported 11,59,237 infections and 13,104 deaths.

There were 1,62,625 active cases.

Hassan district emerged as the second major COVID hotspot with 2,227 and 11 fatalities.

According to the health bulletin, Mysuru logged 1,559 fresh infections followed by Belagavi (1,171), Chitradurga (805), Tumakuru (773), Dakshina Kannada (727) and others.

There were 1,38,809 tests done on Sunday including 1,24,232 using RT-PCR and other methods.

So far 2.96 crore tests were done cumulatively, the department added.

As on Sunday, 1.34 crore inoculations were done in the state comprising first and second dose of vaccine.

The positivity rate for the day was 14.68 per cent and Case Fatality Rate was 1.87 per cent, the department said.PTI GMS SS PTI PTI

