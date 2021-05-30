COVID-19: 41 more deaths, 861 new cases in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh recorded 41 more COVID-19 fatalities, taking the death toll to 3,111 on Sunday, while 861 new cases pushed the infection tally to 1,89,465, an official said.

There are 14,940 active cases in the state, according to the state health department bulletin. The overall recoveries rose to 1,71,393 after 2,869 patients recuperated from the disease in the past 24 hours, the official said. A total of 23,60,468 people have been administered Covishield vaccine so far in the state. While 4,35,857 people have been given both the doses, 19,24,611 have been administered the first dose, officials said.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)