Left Menu

COVID-19: 41 more deaths, 861 new cases in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh recorded 41 more COVID-19 fatalities, taking the death toll to 3,111 on Sunday, while 861 new cases pushed the infection tally to 1,89,465, an official said.There are 14,940 active cases in the state, according to the state health department bulletin. While 4,35,857 people have been given both the doses, 19,24,611 have been administered the first dose, officials said.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 30-05-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 22:10 IST
COVID-19: 41 more deaths, 861 new cases in Himachal Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh recorded 41 more COVID-19 fatalities, taking the death toll to 3,111 on Sunday, while 861 new cases pushed the infection tally to 1,89,465, an official said.

There are 14,940 active cases in the state, according to the state health department bulletin. The overall recoveries rose to 1,71,393 after 2,869 patients recuperated from the disease in the past 24 hours, the official said. A total of 23,60,468 people have been administered Covishield vaccine so far in the state. While 4,35,857 people have been given both the doses, 19,24,611 have been administered the first dose, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Italy thrash San Marino 7-0 to stretch winning run and more

Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Ital...

 Global
3
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
4
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021