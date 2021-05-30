Left Menu

COVID: Britain reports 3,240 cases and six deaths on Sunday

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-05-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 22:34 IST
Britain reported 3,240 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, a drop from 3,398 cases the previous day, and six deaths within 28 days of a positive test compared with seven on Saturday.

The total number of people who had received the first dose of a vaccine increased to 39,259,168, Public Health England said.

