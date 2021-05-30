COVID: Britain reports 3,240 cases and six deaths on Sunday

Britain reported 3,240 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, a drop from 3,398 cases the previous day, and six deaths within 28 days of a positive test compared with seven on Saturday.

The total number of people who had received the first dose of a vaccine increased to 39,259,168, Public Health England said.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)