PTI tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.35 pm

Following is a state/Union Territory-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries, deaths, and active cases in India at 10.35 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

NORTHERN REGION State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths Active ---------------------------------------------------------------- Chandigarh 59922 57043 745 2134 --------------------------------------------------------------- Delhi 1425592 1389341 24151 12100 --------------------------------------------------------------- Haryana 755389 726081 8221 21087 --------------------------------------------------------------- Himachal Pradesh 189465 171393 3111 14940 --------------------------------------------------------------- Jammu & Kashmir 288940 247393 3870 37677 --------------------------------------------------------------- Ladakh 18448 16658 187 1603 --------------------------------------------------------------- Punjab 565415 511720 14432 39263 --------------------------------------------------------------- Rajasthan 938460 880919 8317 49224 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttarakhand 328338 285889 6401 30357 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttar Pradesh 1690016 1628456 20346 41214 --------------------------------------------------------------- SOUTHERN REGION Andhra Pradesh 1685142 1508515 10832 165795 --------------------------------------------------------------- Karnataka 2587827 2217117 28679 342010 --------------------------------------------------------------- Kerala 2484254 2281518 8641 223727 --------------------------------------------------------------- Lakshadweep 7928 5733 32 2137 --------------------------------------------------------------- Puducherry 103826 90141 1518 12167 --------------------------------------------------------------- Tamil Nadu 2068580 1739280 23754 305546 --------------------------------------------------------------- Telangana 575827 537522 3263 35042 --------------------------------------------------------------- WESTERN REGION Chhattisgarh 969300 917023 13016 39261 --------------------------------------------------------------- Daman, Diu & Dadra 9102 8908 4 190 --------------------------------------------------------------- Goa 155064 138429 2625 14010 --------------------------------------------------------------- Gujarat 807488 762270 9815 35403 --------------------------------------------------------------- Madhya Pradesh 778825 743550 8019 27256 --------------------------------------------------------------- Maharashtra 5731815 5362370 94844 271801 --------------------------------------------------------------- EASTERN REGION Andaman & Nicobar 6964 6660 113 191 ------------------------------------------------------------- Arunachal Pradesh 26778 22746 114 3918 -------------------------------------------------------------- Assam 403623 344083 3245 54948 ------------------------------------------------------------- Bihar 705648 682166 5104 18377 -------------------------------------------------------------- Jharkhand 336240 320336 4958 10946 -------------------------------------------------------------- Manipur 49882 40607 793 8482 -------------------------------------------------------------- Meghalaya 35190 27230 564 7496 -------------------------------------------------------------- Mizoram 11988 8961 37 2990 -------------------------------------------------------------- Nagaland 21563 15523 363 5049 -------------------------------------------------------------- Odisha 756684 670527 2719 83385 -------------------------------------------------------------- Sikkim 15171 10746 250 3961 -------------------------------------------------------------- Tripura* 49290 42408 495 6324 -------------------------------------------------------------- West Bengal 1366240 1255932 15410 94898 ------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL 28010224 25675194 328988 2024909 ------------------------------------------------------------------- INCREASED BY 149314 231094 3162 -86127 ------------------------------------------------------------------- *This tally does not reflect the latest updates from Tripura as its health bulletin has not been released yet.

In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country at 2,78,94,800 and the death toll at 3,25,972. The ministry said there are 21,14,508 active cases, while 2,54,54,320 people have so far recovered from the infection.

