Egypt lifts coronavirus restrictions from June 1, cabinet says

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 30-05-2021 23:12 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 23:09 IST
Representative Image
Egypt will lift restrictions it imposed earlier this month to curb the spread the coronavirus, including early closure of shops and restaurants, from June 1, the cabinet said.

Since May 6, stores, malls and restaurants had to close by 9 p.m after a rise in infections.

Also Read: Blinken discusses Gaza in calls with Qatari, Egyptian, Saudi foreign ministers

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Latest News

