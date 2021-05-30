Smriti Irani sends oxygen concentrators, N-95 masks, soaps for people in Raebareli, Sultanpur
PTI | Amethi | Updated: 30-05-2021 23:55 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 23:52 IST
- Country:
- India
Union minister Smriti Irani has sent oxygen concentrators, N-95 masks, high oxygen concentrator masks and soaps for the people in Raebareli and Sultanpur to battle Covid.
Vijay Gupta, the representative of the minister, said on Sunday that Irani is working continuously in Amethi, Raebareli and Sultanpur for prevention of COVID-19 infection.
Gupta said oxygen concentrators, N-95 masks, high concentrator masks and soaps have been made available to the district magistrate and superintendents of police of both the districts.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Congress hits back at Toolkit allegations, seeks FIR against Nadda, Irani, Patra, for sharing 'forged, fabricated' documents
Cong alleges BJP citing 'fake toolkit' to defame it, files police complaint seeking FIR against Nadda, Irani
IOC says will buy Iranian crude oil if sanctions are lifted
Toolkit case: Cong writes to Twitter seeking suspension accounts of JP Nadda, Smriti Irani
Iranians fail to snap up car that Shah gave to Romanian dictator