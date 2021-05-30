Left Menu

Smriti Irani sends oxygen concentrators, N-95 masks, soaps for people in Raebareli, Sultanpur

PTI | Amethi | Updated: 30-05-2021 23:55 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 23:52 IST
File Photo Image Credit: IANS
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Smriti Irani has sent oxygen concentrators, N-95 masks, high oxygen concentrator masks and soaps for the people in Raebareli and Sultanpur to battle Covid.

Vijay Gupta, the representative of the minister, said on Sunday that Irani is working continuously in Amethi, Raebareli and Sultanpur for prevention of COVID-19 infection.

Gupta said oxygen concentrators, N-95 masks, high concentrator masks and soaps have been made available to the district magistrate and superintendents of police of both the districts.

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria state reports 5 COVID-19 cases on day 3 of lockdown; COVID-19 deaths in Brazil surpass 460,000 and more

