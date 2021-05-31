Left Menu

Germany hunts down possible fraud in virus tests

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 31-05-2021 00:55 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 00:55 IST
Germany hunts down possible fraud in virus tests
The German government is following up on media reports that coronavirus test centres across the country have overbilled authorities for the number of tests taken.

Germans are allowed one free “citizen's test” per week to check if they are negative for coronavirus. They can use the result to be able to dine at outside restaurants, go shopping or visit cultural institutions.

In recent weeks, thousands of antigen tests centres have popped up everywhere in cities and towns in empty store fronts, closed dance clubs or community centres.

Several media have reported that test centre operators are illegally billing for more tests than they actually take.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn tweeted Saturday that “anybody who uses the pandemic to enrich himself should be ashamed.” He noted that prosecutors in the western city of Bochum were investigating some suspected cases of fraud, but said that most providers were doing a professional job.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

