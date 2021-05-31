Left Menu

Brazil COVID-19 deaths at 461,931 as total cases hit 16.5 million

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 31-05-2021 02:50 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 02:42 IST
Brazil COVID-19 deaths at 461,931 as total cases hit 16.5 million
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazil registered 43,520 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, reaching a total of 16.5 million cases.

The country, which has the world's second largest number of COVID-19 deaths, registered 874 new deaths, raising the total to 461,931.

