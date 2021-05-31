Brazil COVID-19 deaths at 461,931 as total cases hit 16.5 million
Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 31-05-2021 02:50 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 02:42 IST
Brazil registered 43,520 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, reaching a total of 16.5 million cases.
The country, which has the world's second largest number of COVID-19 deaths, registered 874 new deaths, raising the total to 461,931.
