Brazil COVID-19 deaths at 461,931 as total cases hit 16.5 million

Brazil registered 43,520 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, reaching a total of 16.5 million cases.

The country, which has the world's second largest number of COVID-19 deaths, registered 874 new deaths, raising the total to 461,931.

