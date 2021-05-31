Left Menu

China reports 20 new local coronavirus cases in Guangdong province

On Saturday, authorities placed a neighborhood in the capital city of Guangzhou under lockdown as a precautionary measure to curb the virus' spread. State media reports have suggested that the the recent outbreak is linked to a strain of the virus originating in India.

Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2021 06:39 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 06:39 IST
China on Monday reported a sudden surge of COVID-19 in the country's south, with 20 new local cases on May 30, as authorities locked down areas of Guangdong province's capital city.

Of the 27 new coronavirus cases reported by the national health authority in its daily updates, only 7 infections were imported, with the remainder originating in Guangdong province. On Saturday, authorities placed a neighborhood in the capital city of Guangzhou under lockdown as a precautionary measure to curb the virus' spread.

State media reports have suggested that the the recent outbreak is linked to a strain of the virus originating in India. China also reported 19 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 22 a day earlier.

As of May 30, China had a total of 91,099 confirmed COVID-19 cases, while its death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

