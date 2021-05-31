China administered 620.97 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of May 29
Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2021 08:14 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 08:14 IST
China administered 17.98 million COVID-19 vaccine doses on May 29, bringing the total number administered to 620.97 million, according to data released by the National Health Commission on Sunday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
