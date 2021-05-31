Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2021 08:14 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 08:14 IST
China administered 620.97 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of May 29

China administered 17.98 million COVID-19 vaccine doses on May 29, bringing the total number administered to 620.97 million, according to data released by the National Health Commission on Sunday.

