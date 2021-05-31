Australia finds more infections in nursing homes

Left Menu

Authorities say a COVID-19 cluster in Australias second-largest city has spread into to nursing homes.Victoria state began a seven-day lockdown on Friday due to a cluster in its capital Melbourne.State health authorities on Monday announced 11 new cases.A second staff member and a 90-year-old resident of the Arcare Maidstone Aged Care facility in Melbourne were among the new infections.

31-05-2021
Authorities say a COVID-19 cluster in Australia's second-largest city has spread into to nursing homes.

Victoria state began a seven-day lockdown on Friday due to a cluster in its capital Melbourne.

State health authorities on Monday announced 11 new cases.

A second staff member and a 90-year-old resident of the Arcare Maidstone Aged Care facility in Melbourne were among the new infections. The first infected staff member was reported on Sunday.

The second staff member had also worked at the BlueCross Western Gardens nursing home in Melbourne last week and had not been vaccinated.

The BlueCross facility has gone into lockdown after the news. Health Minister Martin Foley described the cluster spreading into aged care homes as a "very great concern to the Victorian government." The vast majority of Victorias 820 coronavirus deaths have been in nursing homes.

