* The decision to lift final lockdown measures in England on June 21 will be made after data on infection, hospitalisation, vaccination and new variants are assessed, Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Sunday. Britain plans to drop COVID-19 passports as a legal requirement for large events, The Daily Telegraph reported. * German Health Minister Jens Spahn and his counterparts in the 16 federal states will on Monday discuss control mechanisms for coronavirus test centers following fraud accusations, a ministry spokesman said.

AMERICAS * The U.S. Justice Department has launched a criminal investigation into Eli Lilly, focused on alleged manufacturing irregularities and records tampering at a factory that produces the pharmaceutical giant's COVID-19 therapy and other drugs, three people familiar with the matter said.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Vietnam's business hub Ho Chi Minh City will begin social distancing measures for 15 days starting from May 31.

* Malaysia, which is imposing a strict lockdown from Tuesday, plans to set up more mega vaccination centres and get private doctors to join immunisation efforts, after five consecutive days of record daily infections. * Carmakers in the Indian automobile hub of Chennai will be allowed to keep operating, amid protests by workers who fear catching COVID-19. Meanwhile, the government said the country would have nearly 120 million doses of vaccines available for domestic use in June.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * South Africa has extended its nightly curfew and limited the number of people at gatherings as positive cases surge.

* Egypt will lift restrictions, including easing the early closure of shops and restaurants, from Tuesday. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The European Commission on Friday authorized Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for use in children as young as 12, paving the way for a broader roll-out in the bloc after similar clearances in the United States and Canada. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Asian shares were trying to extend their recent rally to a third week on Monday in the hope critical U.S. jobs figures show the expected revival in hiring in May and keep the global economic recovery on track. * China's factory activity growth slowed slightly in May as raw materials costs grew at their fastest pace in over a decade, weighing on the output of small and export-oriented firms.

* Japan's industrial output extended gains in April as manufacturers benefited from a recovery in appetite for capital goods, especially in key overseas markets. (Compiled by Devika Syamnath; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

